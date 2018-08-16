LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Prosecutors announced Thursday that 20 additional charges have been filed against the man who allegedly shot at police in a shootout at a Silver Lake Trader Joe's that resulted in a store manager being fatally struck by an LAPD officer's bullet.
Gene Evin Atkins, 28, is now facing 51 counts for his alleged role in the July 21 incident that left 27-year-old Melyda Corado dead at the scene. The new charges include 13 for hostage-taking, two for carjacking and one for mayhem.
Prosecutors' request for a change in Atkins' bail amount was granted by a judge, who raised the number to $23,155,000 - an increase of $4,380,000.
Atkins' arraignment was continued to Sept. 19 after the public defender assigned to his case asked the court for more time to conduct the discovery process.
