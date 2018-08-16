Prosecutors announced Thursday that 20 additional charges have been filed against the man who allegedly shot at police in a shootout at a Silver Lake Trader Joe's that resulted in a store manager being fatally struck by an LAPD officer's bullet.Gene Evin Atkins, 28, is now facing 51 counts for his alleged role in the July 21 incident that left 27-year-old Melyda Corado dead at the scene. The new charges include 13 for hostage-taking, two for carjacking and one for mayhem.Prosecutors' request for a change in Atkins' bail amount was granted by a judge, who raised the number to $23,155,000 - an increase of $4,380,000.Atkins' arraignment was continued to Sept. 19 after the public defender assigned to his case asked the court for more time to conduct the discovery process.