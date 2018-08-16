Silver Lake Trader Joe's shootout: Suspect's bail raised to $23,155,000 after new charges filed

EMBED </>More Videos

The Silver Lake Trader Joe's market reopened Thursday after a store manager was fatally shot by police gunfire during a standoff and shootout.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Prosecutors announced Thursday that 20 additional charges have been filed against the man who allegedly shot at police in a shootout at a Silver Lake Trader Joe's that resulted in a store manager being fatally struck by an LAPD officer's bullet.

Gene Evin Atkins, 28, is now facing 51 counts for his alleged role in the July 21 incident that left 27-year-old Melyda Corado dead at the scene. The new charges include 13 for hostage-taking, two for carjacking and one for mayhem.

Prosecutors' request for a change in Atkins' bail amount was granted by a judge, who raised the number to $23,155,000 - an increase of $4,380,000.

Atkins' arraignment was continued to Sept. 19 after the public defender assigned to his case asked the court for more time to conduct the discovery process.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trader joe'swoman killedwoman shotofficer-involved shootingshootingstandoffLos Angeles CountySilver LakeLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Silver Lake Trader Joe's reopens after fatal shooting
Silver Lake Trader Joe's scheduled to reopen Thursday
Funeral service held for Trader Joe's manager slain in Silver Lake
Trader Joe's workers nationwide pay tribute to Melyda Corado
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Top Stories
Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, dies at age 76
Aretha Franklin grieved by the music industry, world
David Rothenberg, whose father set him on fire in 1983, dies at 42
Woman killed, 3 injured when minivan crashes during police chase
Bodies believed to be Colorado family found on oil property
Breakfast foods test positive for weed killer ingredient
Tunnel to Dodger Stadium proposed by Elon Musk's Boring Co.
Aretha Franklin's most iconic songs
Show More
Glenn Close on sharing the screen with her daughter in 'The Wife'
La Canada Flintridge family captures wild cats in their backyard
New documentary focuses on success stories from Homeboy Industries
IE teacher's aide, ex-boyfriend arrested in child porn case
LAPD cracks down on illegal street racing
More News