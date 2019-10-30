Simi Valley fire: School, road closures due to Easy Fire

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A fast-moving vegetation fire erupted on the hillsides above Simi Valley on Wednesday morning amid extreme red-flag conditions, prompting evacuation orders and school closures.

SCHOOL CLOSURES

- Cal State University Channel Islands
-Corpus Christi (Pacific Palisades)
-Our Lady of Malibu (Malibu)
-St. Jude the Apostle (Westlake Village)
-St. Paschal Baylon (Thousand Oaks)
-St. Rose of Lima (Simi Valley)
-All Conejo Valley Unified School District schools
-ACCESS School (Moorepark)
-ACE Chater High School (Camarillo)
-Bridges Charter School (Thousand Oaks)
-Briggs School District
-CAPE Charter School (Camarillo)
-Conejo Valley Unified School District
-Fillmore Unified School District
-Las Virgenes Unified School District

-Moorpark Unified School District
-Mupu School District
-Phoenix Los Nogales School (Camarillo)
-Pleasant Valley School District
-River Oaks Charter School Resource Centers in Oxnard and Westlake Village
-Santa Clara Elementary School District
-Santa Paula Unified School District
-Santa Rosa Technology Magnet School (Camarillo)

-Simi Valley Unified School District
-Somis Union School District
-Triggs School (Thousand Oaks)
-University Preparation Charter School (Camarillo)
-VCOE Career Education Center in Moorpark
-VCOE Education Classrooms at La Mariposa Elementary School, Las Colinas Elementtary School and the Pleasant Valley Early CHildhood Center
-Vista Real Charter High School, Simi Valley Resource Center
-Moorpark College
-Oxnard College
-California Lutheran University

ROAD CLOSURES
The incident forced the California Highway Patrol to close California 23 (the Moorpark Freeway) in both directions between Avenida de los Arboles and Los Angeles Avenue.

The CHP tweeted a list of road closures due to the fire including:

-Santa Rosa/ Moorpark
-Southbound 23 at 118/LA Ave
-North 23 at Arobles
-118 to 23 southbound

