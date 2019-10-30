Simi Valley fire: School, road closures due to Easy Fire

SCHOOL CLOSURES

ROAD CLOSURES

CHP Ventura County CAD reporting closures:



NB SR-23 CLOSED at Avenida De Los Arboles

SB SR-23 CLOSED at Los Angeles Ave. (SR-118)

SR-118 connector to SB SR-23 CLOSED

Los Angeles Ave. on ramp to NB SR-23 CLOSED

Los Angeles Ave. on ramp to SB SR-23 CLOSED pic.twitter.com/OzvyvuqGNF — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) October 30, 2019

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A fast-moving vegetation fire erupted on the hillsides above Simi Valley on Wednesday morning amid extreme red-flag conditions, prompting evacuation orders and school closures.Click here for the latest on the Easy Fire:- Cal State University Channel Islands-Corpus Christi (Pacific Palisades)-Our Lady of Malibu (Malibu)-St. Jude the Apostle (Westlake Village)-St. Paschal Baylon (Thousand Oaks)-St. Rose of Lima (Simi Valley)-All Conejo Valley Unified School District schools-ACCESS School (Moorepark)-ACE Chater High School (Camarillo)-Bridges Charter School (Thousand Oaks)-Briggs School District-CAPE Charter School (Camarillo)-Conejo Valley Unified School District-Fillmore Unified School District-Las Virgenes Unified School District-Moorpark Unified School District-Mupu School District-Phoenix Los Nogales School (Camarillo)-Pleasant Valley School District-River Oaks Charter School Resource Centers in Oxnard and Westlake Village-Santa Clara Elementary School District-Santa Paula Unified School District-Santa Rosa Technology Magnet School (Camarillo)-Simi Valley Unified School District-Somis Union School District-Triggs School (Thousand Oaks)-University Preparation Charter School (Camarillo)-VCOE Career Education Center in Moorpark-VCOE Education Classrooms at La Mariposa Elementary School, Las Colinas Elementtary School and the Pleasant Valley Early CHildhood Center-Vista Real Charter High School, Simi Valley Resource Center-Moorpark College-Oxnard College-California Lutheran UniversityThe incident forced the California Highway Patrol to close California 23 (the Moorpark Freeway) in both directions between Avenida de los Arboles and Los Angeles Avenue.The CHP tweeted a list of road closures due to the fire including:-Santa Rosa/ Moorpark-Southbound 23 at 118/LA Ave-North 23 at Arobles-118 to 23 southbound