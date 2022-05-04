Police in search for man who attempted to abduct Simi Valley High School student in parking lot

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are asking for help identifying a suspect who attempted to abduct a Simi Valley High School student Tuesday afternoon.

Police released new images of the man they believe is the suspect along with his vehicle.

Police said he grabbed a female student as she was walking home from school through the parking lot of Harley's Valley Bowl, located at 5255 E. Cochran St.

They said he pulled her toward his Ford Explorer SUV, but she was able to elbow the man, escape and run back to school to call for help.

Simi Valley Police School Resource Officers arrived at the scene but could not locate the suspect in their search, according to investigators.

They describe the suspect as a man in his late 40s with gray hair, standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall. The Ford Explorer is said to be champagned-colored.

If anyone has any information about this case or can identify the pictured subject or his vehicle, please contact Officer Colato at 805-864-4827 or via email at gcolato@simivalley.org.

