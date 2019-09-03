Simone Biles breaks silence in brother's triple murder indictment

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Famed U.S. gymnast Simone Biles is breaking her silence days after her brother was indicted for his alleged role in a Ohio triple murder.

Biles turned to Twitter Monday night to express her grief and to ask for privacy as her family deals with the arrest.



"(S)till having a hard time processing last weeks news," Biles wrote on Twitter, along with the image of a statement, which reads, "My heart aches for everyone involved, especially for the victims and their families. There is nothing that I can say that will heal anyone's pain, but I do want to express my sincere condolences to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy. I ask everyone to please respect by family's privacy as we deal with our pain. XO."

Tevin Biles-Thomas, 24, is facing murder, attempted murder and felonious assault charges in connection with a New Year's Eve party shooting that killed three people.

Cleveland police said at the time of the shooting, a group of men showed up to a party uninvited, and were asked to leave.

Moments later, investigators said shots were fired into the crowd of people, and they identified Biles-Thomas as a shooter.

DelVaunte Johnson, 19, and Toshaun Banks, 21 died at the scene. A third victim, identified as Devaughn Gibson, 23, died at a hospital. Two other people were wounded in the shooting.
Authorities in Liberty County, Georgia said Biles-Thomas was arrested at Fort Stewart, where he is a cannon crewmember assigned to 3rd Infantry Division. He joined the Army in 2014.

Biles was placed in foster care at a young age and did not grow up with Biles-Thomas, according to multiple media reports. She and her younger sister were raised by their grandparents, Nellie and Ron Biles.

Biles-Thomas is expected in court on Sept. 13.

