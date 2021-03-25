Massive sinkhole appears in South LA neighborhood after water main break floods streets

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A large sinkhole opened up in a South Los Angeles neighborhood after a water main break flooded several streets early Wednesday morning.

The break was reported shortly before 3 a.m. near 69th Street and Budlong Avenue. The 8-inch pipe that burst was installed more than 50 years ago.

Crews with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power were busy fixing the water main break and coordinating with the local gas company to repair a natural gas line.

LADWP says 46 customers were affected, and they'll be without water until the repairs are done.

There were no reports of property damage as the water only went up to the curb.

One resident told Eyewitness News she saw a stream of water run down the sidewalk a few days prior to the water main break.

LADWP hoped to have repairs done by Wednesday night.

Residents say a similar incident happened there three years ago and repairs were done in one day.

