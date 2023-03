Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia is set to host a spring hiring event on Saturday.

Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia holding hiring event on Saturday

VALENCIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia is set to host a spring hiring event.

The theme park is looking to fill 1,500 positions for daily spring break operations, including ride operators, security members and retail associates.

Applicants can apply in person Saturday between noon and 6 p.m. at the theme park.

For more details, visit the theme park's website.