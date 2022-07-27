Sixth Street Viaduct reopens after another closure prompted by 'illegal activity'

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Sixth Street Viaduct was reopened to traffic Wednesday morning after another overnight closure prompted by what the Los Angeles Police Department described as "illegal activity and public safety concerns."

Tuesday night's shutdown was announced by the LAPD shortly after 9 p.m. At the time the duration of the closure was said to be "until further notice."

It was the fourth time in five nights that police decided to close the $588 million bridge, which opened to the public on July 10 and connects Boyle Heights and the downtown Arts District.

The bridge, which opened to the public on July 10, was also closed overnight Saturday due to a traffic collision involving a pickup parked in a no-parking zone that was struck by another vehicle.

An LAPD spokesperson told ABC7 that the bridge was closed Tuesday night after about 100 bicyclists descended on the viaduct and someone caused a safety concern. No citations or arrets were announced.

In the days since it opened, several street takeovers have been reported on the viaduct, which connects Boyle Heights and the downtown Arts District and replaced one of the city's most iconic structures -- an earlier bridge that also drew its fair share of stunts'' during its more than 80-year history.

Video on social media from last weekend showed drivers spinning their wheels and performing other antics on the bridge, leaving the pavement scarred.

Some people even crawled onto the ribbon-like arches that line the bridge to get elevated views of the action.

Other isolated incidents have included a man getting a hair cut in the middle of the bridge Wednesday and another shadow boxing while wearing a red cape. The driver of a car involved in a July 18 crash abandoned the damaged Dodge Charger on the bridge and fled on foot.

City News Service contributed to this report.