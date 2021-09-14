Tarzana: Woman riding skateboard killed in hit-and-run, prompting search for driver

TARZANA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman was skateboarding in Tarzana when she was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Tuesday morning, prompting a search for the suspect, authorities said.The collision occurred at about 12:30 a.m. on Tampa Avenue, just south of Oxnard Street, where the victim was hit by a silver four-door sedan, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The skateboarder was not in a marked crosswalk at the time, investigators said.The driver of the Toyota Avalon, who did not stop to help the woman, fled the scene by driving southbound on Tampa Avenue, the LAPD said.The woman was pronounced dead at the crash site. Her identity was not immediately released, pending the notification of her family.The vehicle being sought is the 2013-2018 model with damage to the front end of the vehicle, according to authorities."Drivers are reminded that if they become involved in a collision, they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves," the LAPD said in a statement. "The public is also reminded that, as pedestrians, they should exercise caution when crossing streets by doing so in a safe manner, obeying traffic lights, crossing within marked crosswalks, and obeying the rules of the road."A standing reward of up to $50,000 has been offered by the city of Los Angeles for information that helps police solve a fatal hit and run.Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call LAPD Valley Traffic Division detectives at (818) 644-8036; (877) LAPD-247, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.