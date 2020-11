NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Skateland in Northridge is closing its doors after 60 years in business.The roller-skating rink will help provide housing for the homeless.The owners first closed the facility due the pandemic and now they've decided to turn the rink into temporary housing for the San Fernando Valley's homeless population.The Northridge business is working with the Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission.The site will also include job training and drug rehabilitation.