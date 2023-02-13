Tensions flare as crews dismantle several homeless encampments on Skid Row

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Tensions flared Monday morning as crews dismantled several homeless encampments on Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles while police officers stood guard.

Video from AIR7 HD showed a dump truck's crane grabbing one encampment's canopy tent, which had apparently been constructed with a raised floor and walls. All of the debris was then hoisted into the truck and hauled away.

That sparked an angry reaction from some bystanders, who stood behind yellow police tape at the intersection of Fifth and San Pedro streets.

"So I built my house right here on wheels," said homeless activist Stephanie Arnold Williams. "I was going to start building it for the homeless. They don't want tiny houses here."

Officials contacted by ABC7 said the operation was part of a routine cleanup conducted by the L.A. Sanitation department.

"I'm not sure what they're calling it but this was not a 'routine cleanup,'" the Rev. Andy Bales said in an interview, adding that it was part of a long-term solution to get people on Skid Row into safe housing.

"We have to end Skid Row as we know it," Bales said, "and not allow people to suffer and die on the streets."