Skydiver trapped in power lines in Lake Elsinore with traumatic injuries; rescue teams on scene

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) -- A skydiver has gotten tangled in power lines in Lake Elsinore.

The extent of the person's injuries are unknown, but they were described as traumatic.

Cal Fire and deputies are on the scene, but it will take several hours to de-energize the lines to complete the rescue.

The skydiver got trapped in the power lines after crashing into them while skydiving.

The incident has occurred at the 31900 block of Corydon Street and was reported at around 11:53 a.m.