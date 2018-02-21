Slain Whittier officer honored on 1-year anniversary of his death

By
WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) --
Three fallen members of the Whittier Police Department were honored at a somber memorial service. One of them, Officer Keith Boyer, was slain one year ago Tuesday.

Three wreaths honored three fallen officers outside the Whittier Police Department building. A sole bagpiper played "Amazing Grace" at the start of the memorial, which was followed by a prayer.

Last February, Boyer was shot and killed after he responded to a traffic collision. Police said Boyer was killed by a convicted felon and alleged gang member, who is in now jail and faces the death penalty.

MORE: Slain Whittier Officer Keith Boyer honored during funeral
Hundreds attended an emotional funeral for slain Officer Keith Boyer of the Whittier Police Department on Friday, March 3, 2017.



The incident began as a shooting and a car theft in a different city. Whittier police said 27-year-old Michael Christopher Mejia first shot and killed his 47-year-old cousin in East L.A. Then, he stole his cousin's car. A few hours later, Mejia crashed into several cars in Whittier.

When Whittier police responded, detectives said Mejia got out of the car with a gun and began shooting. At least one of those bullets struck and killed Boyer. His partner, Patrick Hazell, was wounded.

Mayor Joe Vinatieri addressed the hundreds who attended Tuesday night' service.

"Today marks one year of that horrific day where Officers Boyer and Hazell were gunned down responding to an anything other than routine traffic collision. It was a day that your mayor and the people of Whittier will never ever forget," he said.

MORE: Friends, family honor slain Officer Boyer with memorial at Whittier police station
Hundreds attended a vigil Monday night in honor of Whittier Officer Keith Wayne Boyer, who was killed while responding to a traffic accident.



Whittier Police Department Chief Jeff Piper played a song he wrote on the guitar in memory of Boyer, who had been with the department almost three decades.

Two other officers were remembered at the memorial. Mike Lane died in the line of duty in 1979, and John Pierce died in 1977. Boyer's death is only the third in the history of the Whittier Police Department, the first since 1979.

As for the man accused of killing Boyer, Mejia is expected to be back in court in April. A trial could begin as early as July.
More News