A fat tongue could be cause for obstructive sleep apnea, study says

For 30 million Americans who snore, choke, gasp or stop breathing during the night, the tongue could be a key reason.

A new study published in The American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine on Friday found a connection between sleep apnea and having a fat tongue.

Researchers studied 67 obese patients with obstructive sleep apnea and measured how a 10% weight loss would impact their upper airways.

They found patients who reduced their tongue size by losing overall body fat improved sleep apnea scores by more than 30%.

The author of the study says we use the tongue to talk, breathe and eat, but they still don't understand why it should have any fat at all.
