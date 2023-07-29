Do you know why scientists say it's so important to get a full night's sleep? New research shows it can add years to life.

Want to add years to your life? Get a full night's sleep, research shows

For adults there is the perfect sleep prescription and why students preparing to go back to school need to start adjusting their sleep schedules now.

"Sleep is like a medicine. That's your time when you rejuvenate," said Jagdish Khubchadani, PhD at New Mexico State University.

To develop an optimal sleep routine, experts say you have to start young. But, summer has a way of undoing healthy habits.

"It's important to start that transition early so there's not a big jump for whenever you get back to going to school and there's not going to be that whiplash where you are kind of really tired maybe for the first few weeks of school," said Dr. Brian Chen with Cleveland Clinic.

Now is a good time to prioritize sleep because overall Americans have a growing sleep problem.

"By 2018, a third of Americans slept less and I guess now, half of the people don't sleep enough," said Khubchadani.

The American College of Cardiology says poor sleep habits can shorten your life by as much as five years. Researchers found those who had healthy sleep habits were 21 percent less likely to die from heart disease, 19 percent less likely to die from cancer, and 30 percent less likely to die from any reason.

Kids 6 to 12 years old should sleep 9 to 12 hours. 13 to 18-year-olds should sleep 8 to 10 hours per night. For adults, there's a magic number.

"We have a prescription for seven hours," said Khubchadani.

Not getting those 7 hours increases your risk for heart disease and diabetes and puts you at a 33 percent greater risk of being in a car crash.

But don't turn to sleeping pills. One study found prescribed sleep meds increased cancer risk 35 percent.

Researchers say cognitive behavioral therapy can help you fall asleep 9 to 30 minutes sooner.

Experts offer other sleep suggestions.

"Not drinking too much caffeine or sugary drinks during the day, or not having a meal too late at night. Same goes for exercise, try to do it during the day and not too late at night," Chen said.

If your child still can't get the proper shuteye, it's best to speak to your pediatrician. The American College of Cardiology study found men who adopted healthier sleep habits added up to 5 years to their life span. Women were able to add two and half years.