LA residents could see sewer bills double in next 4 years amid upgrades of aging infrastructure

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles residents could see their sewer bills more than double in the next four years, as L.A. Sanitation says it needs to fix aging infrastructure.

"We've been using our reserves for the last four years, and we need to ensure that we protect the health and the environment of our sewer system in our neighborhoods," said Barbara Romero, L.A. Sanitation's director and general manager.

Under a proposal approved by the City Council, the charge for sewage for the average home would jump every billing period from $75, to $92 in October and $155 in July of 2028.

"We're talking about six increases in a course of three years," City Councilman Kevin Deleon said. "We're talking about three increases, three increases thereafter on an annual basis total of nine increases."

Los Angeles resident David Sanchez said the increases not only pose a challenge for him but for many Angelinos impacted by other high costs.

"That's a lot of money," Sanchez said. "Everything is going up groceries gas everything, it's kind of hard. Not only for me but for other people."

For some apartment buildings, the charge could go up to more than $1,700. Dan Yukelson executive director of the Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles, said the increased cost would eventually affect everyone.

"They're having to make tough sacrifices to cut back on their costs, and many of them are looking at selling their properties and of course, once they do, we're going to lose what is historically the sole providers of affordable housing in the City of Los Angeles," Yukelson noted.

The proposal was approved on Tuesday, but four City Council members, including Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, voted no.

"I've never seen anything rushed through like this frankly, and the fact that it was already baked into the budget is problematic. Because it was assumed that this council would just jam it through," Rodriguez said.

The proposal is considered a user fee and property owners will be notified.

The city said after that, there is a process where people can object to the increase.