2 people arrested in connection with shooting death of rapper Slim 400 in Inglewood

EMBED <>More Videos

Aspiring rapper Slim 400 shot and killed in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of rapper Slim 400, Inglewood police announced Monday.

Video from a previous story is featured in in the video player.

Michael Lanell Terry, 33, of Los Angeles, and Tamra Lynn Bell, 42, of Inglewood were taken into custody on June 9 and booked into Inglewood City Jail.

Details of their arrest were not known.

Michael Lanell Terry, 33, of Los Angeles (left); Tamra Lynn Bell, 42, of Inglewood (right)

Inglewood Police Department



The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Offices filed criminal charges against the pair, which includes a murder charge against Terry. His bail was set at $3,025,000. Bell's is set at $1 million.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Inglewood Police Department. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

Vincent Cohran, known as rapper Slim 400, was shot and killed while exiting his car in the 8600 block of South 7th Avenue in the city of Inglewood shortly before 8 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2021, according to investigators.

RELATED | Aspiring rapper Slim 400 shot and killed in Inglewood
EMBED More News Videos

Aspiring rapper Slim 400 was fatally shot in Inglewood, and authorities are still on the hunt for his killer.



Paramedics took Cohran to the hospital, where he later died, police said.

According to the L.A. Times, Slim 400 was an up-and-coming rapper in the California hip-hop scene. The 33-year-old, who was born in Germany and raised in Compton, was known for songs such as "Goapele," featuring YG, and "Piru," featuring YG and Redrum 187.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
inglewoodlos angeles countyfatal shootingrapperdeath investigationarrestcelebrityentertainmenthomicide investigationcelebrity deathshomicidegun violenceshootingman killedinvestigationguns
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 women killed in street takeover crash in Compton
Police shoot and kill armed person at youth day camp with 150 children
Woman crashes stolen ambulance from Sherman Oaks Hospital
Philip Baker Hall, known for 'Hard Eight' and 'Seinfeld,' dies at 90
Yellowstone flooding sweeps away bridge, washes out roads
No satisfaction: Mick Jagger has COVID, Rolling Stones gig off
Navy suspends training flights after string of crashes
Show More
Martin Scorsese's Restoration Screening Room shows classics for free
Brush fire near Wrightwood grows to 990 acres; evacs in place
Jan. 6 witness: Trump 'detached from reality' over election
Many baby formula plants weren't inspected because of COVID
Recession looming? Bear market hits Wall Street
More TOP STORIES News