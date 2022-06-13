2 people arrested in connection with shooting death of rapper Slim 400 in Inglewood

Video from a previous story is featured in in the video player.
Michael Lanell Terry, 33, of Los Angeles, and Tamra Lynn Bell, 42, of Inglewood were taken into custody on June 9 and booked into Inglewood City Jail.
Details of their arrest were not known.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Offices filed criminal charges against the pair, which includes a murder charge against Terry. His bail was set at $3,025,000. Bell's is set at $1 million.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Inglewood Police Department. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
Vincent Cohran, known as rapper Slim 400, was shot and killed while exiting his car in the 8600 block of South 7th Avenue in the city of Inglewood shortly before 8 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2021, according to investigators.
Paramedics took Cohran to the hospital, where he later died, police said.
According to the L.A. Times, Slim 400 was an up-and-coming rapper in the California hip-hop scene. The 33-year-old, who was born in Germany and raised in Compton, was known for songs such as "Goapele," featuring YG, and "Piru," featuring YG and Redrum 187.