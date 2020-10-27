Firefighters respond to brush fire in Glendale amid high winds, dangerous fire weather

According to the Glendale Fire Department, the fire burned 8 acres and forced evacuations at 14 homes.
***Brush Fire Alert*** Brush Fire near Brand Park (Mountain St.), GFD is responding, more information to follow, please stay clear of the area. pic.twitter.com/H3UEEILVNP— Glendale Fire Department CA (@GlendaleFireCA) October 27, 2020
Evacuation orders have now been lifted and crews have stopped forward progress on the fire at 10 acres.
California is currently battling several large wildfires, including the Silverado Fire and the Blue Ridge Fire, which have forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate.