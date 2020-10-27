Firefighters respond to brush fire in Glendale amid high winds, dangerous fire weather

Firefighters responded to a brush fire that broke out in Glendale on Tuesday. Fourteen homes were evacuated, according to the Glendale Fire Department.
GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters responded to a fire that erupted near Brand Park in Glendale Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Glendale Fire Department, the fire burned 8 acres and forced evacuations at 14 homes.



Evacuation orders have now been lifted and crews have stopped forward progress on the fire at 10 acres.

California is currently battling several large wildfires, including the Silverado Fire and the Blue Ridge Fire, which have forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate.
