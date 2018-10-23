Small plane crashes on 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills

A small airplane pilot, who only went by Rob, said his engine failed and it caused him to crash a World War II-era plane on the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills. (KABC)

AGOURA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A small plane crashed on the westbound 101 in Agoura Hills on Tuesday, and the fiery wreck shut down both sides of the freeway.

The crash was first reported around 1:45 p.m. south of Liberty Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The plane crashed on the far left lane on the westbound side and erupted in flames. The aircraft ended up crumpled up against the center divider.



Los Angeles County Fire Department officials quickly responded the scene and knocked down the flames.

Fire officials said the pilot, who appeared to be the only person on board, was not injured. Fire officials said no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

ABC7 food coach Lori Corbin was on the freeway and witnessed the crash. She was able to speak with the pilot, who went by his first name Rob. He was off to the side of the wreckage and said his engine failed.

"I picked a spot on the freeway, where I knew there was a big section of cars that weren't there, but the engine completely failed. Fortunately, I was able to not hurt anybody - other than the airplane," he said.

Both directions of the 101 Freeway were shut down due to the incident. It was unclear when it would reopen as authorities did not provide an estimate.

