Smash-and-grab at Montebello mall sets off shopper panic

By ABC7.com staff
MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KABC) -- A smash-and-grab robbery at the Montebello mall set off a panic at the complex as some shoppers believed there was an active shooter.

Police confirmed there was no shooting at The Shops at Montebello.

Twitter video showed four suspects smashing the glass at a kiosk inside the mall, grabbing several items and running out the door.



The sounds of the shattering glass loudly echoed through the mall and may have been mistaken for gunfire.

Several people posted on Twitter that they believed there was an active shooter.
