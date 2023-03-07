WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Smash and grab burglars hit 3 locations in Hollywood and Koreatown

KABC logo
Tuesday, March 7, 2023 3:58PM
Smash and grab burglars hit 3 locations in Hollywood and Koreatown
EMBED <>More Videos

Smash-and-grab burglars were at large after targeting three locations in the Hollywood and Koreatown areas of Los Angeles, authorities said.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Smash-and-grab burglars were at large after targeting three small businesses in the Hollywood and Koreatown areas of Los Angeles early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The locations included Hae Jang Chon Korean barbecue restaurant on Sixth Street, Sally Beauty Supply on Santa Monica Boulevard and Sweet Corner Coffee and Cake on Melrose Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The burglaries happened about 4:30 a.m., and LAPD spokesperson said. The amount of cash or merchandise taken was unknown.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW