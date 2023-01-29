3 arrested after smash-and-grab robbery caught on camera at Fontana jewelry store

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Three suspects were arrested after another brazen smash-and-grab robbery caught on video inside a Lupita's Jewelers in the Inland Empire.
Security cameras captured the thieves smashing their way into several display cases and swiping over $40,000 of jewelry on Thursday.
Police managed to track down the suspect vehicle and took three people into custody after a short pursuit. Authorities say a hammer was recovered.
This comes months after two robbers, possibly the same men, robbed another Lupita's Jewelers inside a Cardenas market in Fontana.