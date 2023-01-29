WATCH LIVE

3 arrested after smash-and-grab robbery caught on camera at Fontana jewelry store

Sunday, January 29, 2023 8:55PM
Three suspects were arrested after another brazen smash-and-grab robbery caught on video inside a Lupita's Jewelers in the Inland Empire.

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Three suspects were arrested after another brazen smash-and-grab robbery caught on video inside a Lupita's Jewelers in the Inland Empire.

Security cameras captured the thieves smashing their way into several display cases and swiping over $40,000 of jewelry on Thursday.

Police managed to track down the suspect vehicle and took three people into custody after a short pursuit. Authorities say a hammer was recovered.

This comes months after two robbers, possibly the same men, robbed another Lupita's Jewelers inside a Cardenas market in Fontana.

