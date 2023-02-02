Suspects flee after security guard interrupts smash-and-grab robbery at Dior pop-up on Melrose

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A smash-and-grab robbery at a pop-up Dior store on Melrose Avenue was interrupted by a security guard Thursday morning, authorities said.

Multiple suspects used a large rock to smash the store's window and made entry around 3:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Additional details about the interaction with the security guard were not available, but police say the suspects managed to take off with a few handbags.

All of the suspects fled on foot and remain outstanding. Suspect descriptions were not available.

Police say they haven't yet viewed surveillance footage.