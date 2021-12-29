Smash-and-grab robbers target jewelry store at Victoria Gardens in Rancho Cucamonga

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11327305" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The owner of Undisputed Sole asked for the public's help in identifying the suspects who broke into the sneaker store.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- A jewelry store at Rancho Cucamonga's Victoria Gardens shopping center was hit by smash-and-grab robbers, who remained at large.The robbery occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. at the Alexander Jewelers in the 12500 block of South Main Street, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.No injuries were reported, and the estimated value of the stolen property was unclear.A description of the suspect or suspects, who remained at large, was not available.The robbery comes less than two weeks after Gov. Gavin Newsom said he would seek more than $300 million in state funding over three years to boost law enforcement efforts to combat retail theft."The issue of crime and violence is top of mind all throughout not only the state of California but across the United States, highlighted recently by some high-profile retail theft operations," Newsom said.