accuweather

Tips for protecting your eyes from wildfire smoke, bad air quality

If you find yourself in the vicinity of a wildfire, the air could get smoky very quickly depending on the wind direction and speed. Check out these tips from AccuWeather to help protect your eyes when there's wildfire smoke in the air:

  • To protect your eyes from wildfire smoke, limit time outdoors and keep windows and doors closed while you're inside.
  • Set your car and home air conditioners to the recirculate so that smoky outside air isn't drawn inward.
  • If you have to spend time outdoors, safety goggles and sunglasses help minimize the irritating effects of wildfire smoke.
  • Practice good hygiene, especially if you are wearing contact lenses. Wearing eyeglasses, if possible, is a better option.


SEE ALSO: How wildfire smoke can impact your health
EMBED More News Videos

Smoke from wildfires could cause health problems for some people.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
accuweatherair qualitywildfireweathersmoke
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Wildfire smoke: How it can impact your health
How wildfire smoke can impact your health
ACCUWEATHER
What to do about utilities and house fires after a hurricane
Tips to stay safe at a shelter during COVID-19 pandemic
What is storm surge and why is it dangerous?
How to keep food safe during a power outage
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bobcat Fire: Foothill communities warned of potential evacuations
Why is the sky so orange in the Bay Area?
Police shoot 13-year-old with autism; Mother says he was unarmed
LA County cancels Halloween, says no trick-or-treating this year
Woman, unborn baby killed by DUI suspect fleeing Lancaster deputies
CA 'getting closer' to issuing reopening guidance for theme parks
Trump downplayed COVID-19 risks, according to new Woodward book
Show More
New Silver Lake mural honors Dodgers Joe Kelly's pouty face
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed
Live COVID briefings from public health officials
Creek Fire: 163,138 acres now burned with 0% containment
More TOP STORIES News