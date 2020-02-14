Snapchat rolls out new feature designed to help improve mental health

Snapchat is rolling out a new feature designed to help improve users' mental health.
It's called Here For You, and it will share self-help information when users search topics like anxiety, depression, suicide and bullying.
The feature will also allow users to connect with experts on their specific topics through the app.
Snapchat is a very popular social media app with teens, which is the age group that reports the most online bullying.
