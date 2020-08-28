Snoop Dogg talks coronavirus, racial health disparities with LA County health director and Inglewood mayor

The three offered insight on a path forward during a conversation that premiered on the city of Inglewood's Facebook page Thursday.
Ferrer says Black and Brown residents in L.A. County are dying at two times the rate of white residents due to more underlying health issues. She said it's not because of behaviors, but living conditions. She said racism and discrimination still determine whether or not a person has access to resources needed to be healthy.
Ferrer said we need to fight to ensure everyone has access to affordable healthy food and safe neighborhoods.
Snoop Dogg shared his own family's history of chronic illnesses, such as his mother's struggles with diabetes.
When it comes to wearing masks, Snoop Dogg said he is trying to lead by example.
"I came in here today with my mask on to lead by example to show I'm following protocol because I really want to find a way to better this," he said.
The three encourage people to learn more through the county's website.
