Coronavirus: Snoop Dogg helps Gov. Newsom with sharing 'stay home' message amid COVID-19 crisis

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom got some help from Snoop Dogg in sharing the word to "stay home" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday night, he tweeted a message from Snoop Dogg urging residents to stay inside.

"Stay in the house. Do not go outside unless you have to. Please. The longer you stay outside, the longer we gone be inside," Snoop Dogg says in the video.

The governor and local leaders say while it's okay for people to go outside to get exercise, everyone needs to practice social distancing of six feet when they do.

Gov. Newsom issued a "Stay at Home" order on Thursday in an urgent effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
