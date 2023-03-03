California will be determining future water levels in the state's reservoirs during a snow survey set to begin

California to conduct snow survey to evaluate future water levels in state reservoirs

SIERRA NEVADA, Calif. (KABC) -- Surveyors are about to determine how much water the state could be getting in its reservoirs thanks to the recent winter storms that have impacted California.

The third snow survey of the season is set to begin in the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

The data collected helps determine the amount of water that will melt and run off to state reservoirs during warmer months.

The survey will also help water managers who allocate California's natural water resources to regions downstream.

Other recent studies have determined that portions of California are now drought-free due to the back-to-back storms drenched the state with precipitation.