Southern California Edison considers cutting power to roughly 174K SoCal customers amid wildfire threat

Southern California Edison says it may need to cut power to roughly 174,000 customers across Southern California because of potential wildfire danger. Santa Ana Winds are expected to move into Southern California, prompting the warning of planned outages in several local communities to reduce the risk of fire.The potentially affected areas include Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura counties as well as Inyo, Kern and Mono counties. As of Wednesday morning, the total count of customers could be impacted stood at 173,942."Our fuels are certainly dry and receptive to fire and so we're certainly concerned about the high wildfire potential," said fire scientist Tom Rolinski.Customers with updated contact information will be notified well ahead of time of any planned outages. The utility will also be rolling out charging vehicles, where people can charge items such as their phones or medical devices."If the wind conditions are severe enough, you see branches flying around or breaking off of trees, those are the conditions that are going to drive us to make the ultimate decision to shut the power off," said the utility's Don Daigler. Pacific Gas & Electric began shutting off power to hundreds of thousands of customers in 34 Northern and Central California counties.