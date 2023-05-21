SoCal Edison substation vandalized in Santa Fe Springs, triggering brief power outage in area

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) -- A Southern California Edison substation in Santa Fe Springs was vandalized, prompting authorities to shut down a power grid which briefly led to power outages in the area.

According to the Whittier Police Department, the incident occurred just before 1 a.m. Sunday. Police say the suspect crawled into the building and caused significant damage but details about exactly what was damaged were not given.

It was estimated that $75,000 in damage was done.

The suspect, who authorities say could possibly be homeless, fled the scene by the time police arrived.

More than 9,000 customers in La Mirada, Santa Fe Springs and Whittier were affected by the power outage. Officials say all power was restored by 5 a.m.

"We understand outages can be an inconvenience and worked as quickly as safety allowed to repair damage caused by vandals at our Carmenita substation in Santa Fe Springs this morning. We're working closely with law enforcement on the matter," said Reggie Kumar, spokesperson for SoCal Edison.

No arrests have been made.