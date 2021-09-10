IE father dies of COVID just weeks after wife, leaving 5 children behind

Her husband was also hospitalized at the same time and now friends say he has died as well.
Davy and Daniel Macias leave behind five children, including a newborn. The oldest child is seven.
The Yucaipa couple -- who were not vaccinated -- likely contracted COVID-19 while on vacation recently.
SoCal nurse with five children, including newborn, dies from COVID
Davy, a labor and delivery nurse, was seven months pregnant when she got sick. Doctors delivered her baby after she was intubated.
Daniel was a middle school teacher.
"He's the type that would give you the shirt off his back if you were cold, that's the type of person he is. These two people...they are wonderful people," Davy's brother, Vong Serey, said last month.
Relatives have started a GoFundMe page to help support the Macias family.