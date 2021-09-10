Health & Fitness

IE father dies of COVID just weeks after wife, leaving 5 children behind

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

IE father, mother die of COVID weeks apart, leaving 5 kids behind

YUCAIPA, Calif. (KABC) -- A sad update to a story Eyewitness News reported two weeks ago about an Inland Empire nurse and mother of five who died after a battle with COVID-19.

Her husband was also hospitalized at the same time and now friends say he has died as well.

Davy and Daniel Macias leave behind five children, including a newborn. The oldest child is seven.

The Yucaipa couple -- who were not vaccinated -- likely contracted COVID-19 while on vacation recently.

SoCal nurse with five children, including newborn, dies from COVID
EMBED More News Videos

Family members are mourning the loss of an ER nurse from Southern California who died from COVID-19 as her husband remains in the hospital with the virus.



Davy, a labor and delivery nurse, was seven months pregnant when she got sick. Doctors delivered her baby after she was intubated.

Daniel was a middle school teacher.

"He's the type that would give you the shirt off his back if you were cold, that's the type of person he is. These two people...they are wonderful people," Davy's brother, Vong Serey, said last month.

Relatives have started a GoFundMe page to help support the Macias family.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessyucaipasan bernardino countycoronavirus deathscovid 19 vaccinenursescovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Orange County confirms its 2nd COVID-related pediatric death
Ticket agent who helped 9/11 hijackers make flight finds forgiveness
Phone scam: 'Border Patrol' claims your car was found with drugs
Riverside police battle illegal ATV use in Santa Ana River bottom
Trevor Bauer will not be returning to Dodgers this season
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez make romance official in Venice
Lightning storm strikes Southern California overnight
Show More
Passengers kicked off JetBlue flight to SoCal over mask rules
Gov. Newsom blasts Republicans, Trump for 'feigning' election
LAPD investigating after Larry Elder aide punched at campaign event
Homelessness: Another tiny home community opens North Hollywood
SoCal hot on Friday, with possible thunderstorms
More TOP STORIES News