How to protect yourself against mosquitoes possibly carrying diseases during SoCal summer months

By
Protecting yourself against mosquitoes during hot SoCal summer months

WEST COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- It's a big problem that comes with warmer weather -- more insects. Many, especially mosquitoes, can carry some very serious diseases.

The San Gabriel Valley is working hard to control pests there.

Levy Sun with the San Gabriel Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District says SoCal residents don't stand a biting chance against mosquitoes this summer, and reports record numbers of the annoying insects.

"If you're hearing buzzing, it's definitely not in your head," Sun said. "There really are more insects and mosquitos out there right now."

The department warns the Culex, native to SoCal, is the mosquito responsible for spreading West Nile virus, and is known to bite closer to sunset. And a newer, invasive mosquito called Aedes, or ankle biters, bite aggressively during the day.

"We are going to see more mosquitoes as the weather gets warmer," said Sun. "The increases that we're seeing in mosquitoes tend to be weather driven."

Sun says we can thank our mild climate for year round mosquito season, and this year the population is increasing.

Although gorgeous to look at, dense vegetation is a breeding ground, providing mosquitoes with ground cover and shade.

And standing water attracts the blood sucking bugs too. Make sure to empty those pet dishes and plant saucers.

"One is to tip out stagnant water weekly, toss any unused containers and protect yourself with repellant," Sun said.

The Mosquito and Vector Control District provides mosquito fish free of charge to residents with pools and ponds, who need help controlling mosquitoes.

For additional information on how you can protect yourself against mosquitoes and any diseases they may be carrying, visit www.sgvmosquito.org.

