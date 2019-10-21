SoCal residents remain on edge of potential wildfires amid hot temps, windy conditions

STEVENSON RANCH, Calif. (KABC) -- Southern California residents and firefighters continue dealing with wildfire-prone weather conditions after a weekend of strong winds, but no major blazes breaking out.A red flag warning over the weekend added to the concern as low humidity and bone dry brush made for prime conditions for a possible wildfire. Los Angeles County Fire pre-positioned extra engines and crews in areas most at risk."When it's windy and dry like this, very little spark or ember can start a fire, and it can get out of control before we can get on it," said firefighter specialist Jeffrey Ziegler with L.A. County Fire. "We do everything we can. We put engines and helicopters, and aircraft on it, but the windier it is, the harder it is to catch these fires early, so that's why we ask people to be extra careful right now.Warm and windy conditions are expected Monday and will last until Friday in most parts of the Southland.Southern California Edison had last week warned customers in some areas that they may lose power as a precaution.While the increased fire risk has died down after the red flag warning expired Sunday at 10 p.m., fire officials are warning Southern California is still in the height of fire season and will be until substantial rain comes.Firefighters urge residents to have an evacuation plan.