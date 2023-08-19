Local veteran's nonproft Combat Baseball keeps kids off the streets, on the field of dreams

Marine Corps veteran Marco Sanchez is making a difference in his community, utilizing his favorite sport. He founded "Combat Baseball", a nonprofit to help keep children and teenagers off the streets and give them a chance at playing at a competitive level.

NORWALK (KABC) -- A Marine Corps veteran from Norwalk is making a difference in his community, utilizing his favorite sport. Marco Sanchez founded "Combat Baseball", a nonprofit, to help keep children and teenagers off the streets and give them a chance at playing at a competitive level.

Sanchez is bringing his Marine intensity to the baseball field; a league for kids who want to learn the game with the discipline of a hard charging Marine. He started the league more than half a decade ago. His aim is to get kids on the field of dreams.

"The biggest reasons I started this is because it's something that kept me off the streets," said Sanchez. "I grew up in Watts, and one of the biggest things my dad always did was keep me in sports. Baseball just kept me at ease it did help me a lot."

Sebastian Galindo says his love for the game helped him both on and off the field. "Kids these days are never looking for good stuff, always looking for trouble so I would suggest play baseball, stay out of trouble."

"I like how when I step on that field I feel like I should be there and it just gets me in my comfy space," said player Kaydyn Aviles.

"It's great keeps them off the streets involved in what they love," said parent Jerry Aviles.

"I think the one thing that combat baseball has done well is really taking youth from this community and teaching them baseball, teaching them discipline and I think the love and the laughs and closeness is what keeps everyone here," said parent Michael Jimenez.

Juan Loza is the executive director for Combat Baseball. "I like helping kids grow, graduate high school, get into college and it just became a passion and now that we are here it's non-stop. It's blowing up."

Some of the combat baseball teams earning national honors for stellar play on the field. However, combat baseball instills such humility in players that when one team wins big, the entire league and every player from tiny tykes to teens feel the pride and joy of triumph.