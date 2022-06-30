'Courtney's Playground' in Palmdale designed with inclusivity, interaction in mind

PALMDALE (KABC) -- There's a new playground in Palmdale designed with everyone in mind. Greg and Joanne Tirana are honored that it's named after their daughter, Courtney. She passed away 8 years ago... after surviving many years with a traumatic brain injury.As a disabled high school student, they say Courtney would come to Marie Kerr Park... but it didn't quite offer everything she needed."People don't know unless they have a disabled child what their needs are. I didn't know before our daughter got injured what the needs were," said Greg.Following the dedication, Courtney's old friend Trevor Kendrick got to try it all out."He got to play on the merry-go-round and up on the ramp and play with all the toys and we learned his device could hook up to one of the musical things," said Joanne. "So that was very encouraging."'It's very interactive so we love that," said Greg.Courtney's brother Gregory is thrilled with how it turned out. "She's here today, she's with us - it keeps her spirit and memory. We never want to forget her; we never will."Courtney's Dad agrees, saying "Hopefully people come from all around to see it; that's our big hope. People see it and other communities start doing the same thing. Our daughter is probably looking down smiling - we knew if she was here she would enjoy this."