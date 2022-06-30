SoCal Strong

'Courtney's Playground' in Palmdale designed with inclusivity, interaction in mind

By
EMBED <>More Videos

'Courtney's Playground' in Palmdale designed with inclusivity in mind

PALMDALE (KABC) -- There's a new playground in Palmdale designed with everyone in mind. Greg and Joanne Tirana are honored that it's named after their daughter, Courtney. She passed away 8 years ago... after surviving many years with a traumatic brain injury.

As a disabled high school student, they say Courtney would come to Marie Kerr Park... but it didn't quite offer everything she needed.

"People don't know unless they have a disabled child what their needs are. I didn't know before our daughter got injured what the needs were," said Greg.

Following the dedication, Courtney's old friend Trevor Kendrick got to try it all out.

"He got to play on the merry-go-round and up on the ramp and play with all the toys and we learned his device could hook up to one of the musical things," said Joanne. "So that was very encouraging."

'It's very interactive so we love that," said Greg.

Courtney's brother Gregory is thrilled with how it turned out. "She's here today, she's with us - it keeps her spirit and memory. We never want to forget her; we never will."

Courtney's Dad agrees, saying "Hopefully people come from all around to see it; that's our big hope. People see it and other communities start doing the same thing. Our daughter is probably looking down smiling - we knew if she was here she would enjoy this."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypalmdaledisabilitysocal strongplayground
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
SOCAL STRONG
SoCal Strong: Tell us who is making our community better
IE teen fighting leukemia makes dream come true going to graduation
Eagle Scout host 5K drug awareness walk-a-thon by DEA in Anaheim
OC rideshare company focuses on medical transport needs
TOP STORIES
Pizza delivery driver killed while helping assault victim: Deputies
93-year-old Moreno Valley homeowner shoots, injures intruder
Riverside father accused of suffocating crying baby daughter
Olympian's stolen gold medal recovered in Anaheim
Mongols club trial: Relationship between leader, officer questioned
Video shows car plowing into power pole in San Pedro
New road closure at Griffith Park aimed at keeping bicyclists safe
Show More
New lawsuits and new protections emerge to tackle gun violence in US
LA sees rise in COVID cases as FDA panel votes to update fall vaccine
Taco Bell's new Cheez-It items only available at this SoCal location
Woman hospitalized after home explosion in Victorville
Nipsey Hussle murder suspect attacked in jail, attorney says
More TOP STORIES News