South Bay coach's foundation Soccer is for All opens doors for underprivileged athletes

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A Manhattan Beach coach is changing the lives of young soccer players one practice at a time. Billy Hansen's devotion to the sport has given underprivileged athletes the opportunity to train at an elite level, thanks to his foundation, Soccer is for All.

As any athlete knows, once you get serious about any sport - it gets expensive.

"What do I get out of it? I just have a passion for the game," said Hansen.

So much passion - Hansen has invested an estimated $100,000 over the last decade under his foundation Soccer is For All, sponsoring this next generation of potential soccer super stars, taking them to the highest club levels with hopes that colleges will take notice.

Most of the players he helps otherwise couldn't afford to play at this level.

"I know when I had friends that played club it was like $1,000 and I was like what the heck, that's like my phone bill," said Genesis Rivas Avalos, Beach FC.

"I think it's just getting the word out and getting able to connect with a few talented players then they start spreading the word and good news spread like wildfire," said Sheldon Thomas, co-founder of Soccer is for All.

There's no question - these girls understand the massive opportunity.

"I just want to thank Billy for everything he's done for me and giving me this opportunity where I am now, because eight years ago, I wouldn't have been here," said Izabella Munoz with Beach FC. "So I really want to thank him for all his hard work and how caring he is. I'm getting choked up. Give me a hug... you're the best Billy."

You can tell, it's all worth it.

"To see these kids from the inner city, they come out here and to see them grow, and see the happiness of the parents, getting choked up, that's what it's all about," said Hansen.