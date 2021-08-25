23 students from Southern California among thousands still stuck in Afghanistan

Twenty-three students from the Cajon Valley Union School District, just outside San Diego, are currently in Kabul with their parents. They had gone to Afghanistan to visit their extended relatives on a non-school-sanctioned trip.
They are now trying to make their way to the airport or board a U.S. military flight before the Aug. 31 deadline arrives for the U.S. to withdraw from the country.
"They reached out specifically to us to find out (if we could) hold a spot for them in school," said Mike Serban with the school district. "We said absolutely, it's the least we can do to ease any of your stress."
District officials say the students and their families are safe.
Some were already on their way to the airport when the Taliban seized control of the city.