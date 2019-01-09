Rancho Palos Verdes teen survives shark attack near San Luis Obispo, gets 50 stitches

EMBED </>More Videos

A California Polytechnic State University student is recovering Wednesday after surviving a shark attack at a beach near San Luis Obispo.

LOS OSOS, Calif. (KABC) --
A California Polytechnic State University student is recovering Wednesday after surviving a shark attack at a beach near San Luis Obispo.

Nick Wapner, a 19-year-old from Rancho Palos Verdes, was surfing at Sandspit Beach in Montana de Oro State Park when he was bitten Tuesday morning.

Park Ranger Supervisor Robert Colligan said Wapner reported being attacked by a 15-foot great white shark that clamped down on his right ankle and then up to his left thigh.

Wapner told the Tribune of San Luis Obispo that the shark came up from beneath him as he paddled into position for an incoming wave.

"It all happened quickly, but I turned and saw that it had one of my legs in its mouth," Wapner said. "The thing was huge."

He said the shark thrashed and bit down on his legs for about a second before he was able to kick hard and wrangle free. The shark turned and swam away.

Wapner said he paddled to his friends, who then drove him to a nearby hospital. The teen received over 50 stitches, and teeth marks could be seen on his surfboard.

Wapner said he's happy to be alive. He believes the shark was biting out of curiosity and realized the object in its mouth wasn't the taste it was looking for.

Warnings about the shark have been posted at beaches in the area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shark attackattackwild animalsbeachesCentral CaliforniaCaliforniaRancho Palos VerdesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LAUSD, teachers union to hold 11th-hour talks as strike looms
Millions of Californians may be unable to fly starting Jan. 22 without extra ID
Trump threatens to cut off FEMA funding for California
Azusa shootout: 1 man killed, 1 wounded after boy is fatally shot
Jeff Bezos, wife MacKenzie announce divorce
Man held for alleged theft of $10-million lottery ticket
Sexual assault caught on video at OC bus stop; suspect sought
Juvenile sisters accused of fatally shooting, stabbing mother
Show More
Suspect wounded in Redondo Beach officer-involved shooting
Girl safe after being reported missing in Irvine
Woman with concealed carry license fatally shoots would-be robber
Trump addresses nation on border security, shutdown
Freeway sign falls on car in freak accident
More News