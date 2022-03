BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- It's being billed as the world's largest national cooperative pet adoption event, and it's happening in Southern California.The Burbank Animal Shelter is partnering with North Shore Animal League America for their "Tour For Life 2022" event.The pet adoption event starts Tuesday and runs through Sunday, March 27.It's by appointment only and COVID-19 safety protocols are in place.Dozens of other cities across nearly 40 states are holding similar pet adoption events as part of the tour.More information can be found on the league's website at animalleague.org/tour-for-life-2022