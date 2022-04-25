LA Rams take their Vince Lombardi Trophy on the road with Southern California tour

The trophy, which is named after legendary Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi, is on an 11-stop tour across Southern California and Mexico.
On Sunday, it was in Inglewood, home to SoFi Stadium, and the site of the Rams' historic Super Bowl championship win in February.
The tour is free and open to the general public.
People can take photos with the trophy, meet the L.A. Rams Cheerleaders and Rampage, the official team mascot, and pick up some merchandise.
The next stop will be the Santa Monica Pier on Saturday, April 30.
For more information, dates and locations of the Vince Lombardi Tour, click here.