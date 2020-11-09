Freeze warning in effect, dangerous road conditions through Grapevine amid early winter weather

LEBEC, Calif. (KABC) -- Drivers traveling through the Grapevine Monday morning as an early round of winter weather is creating dangerous road conditions.Cold weather and blowing snow made for hazard driving conditions, prompting the California Highway Patrol to escort drivers through the Grapevine on Sunday.The snow eased up by later in the night, though the cold continued, and CHP was able to let drivers pass along the 5 Freeway without an escort.The CHP continues to monitor weather conditions Monday, and Caltrans crews are already working to treat roadways, putting down sand that should help with the slick conditions.A freeze warning remains in effect until 8 a.m. Monday for the Santa Ynez Valley. Meanwhile, a frost advisory is also in effect until 8 a.m. for the Santa Monica Mountains recreational area, the Santa Clarity Valley and the Ventura County Coastal Valley, and aSome travelers were caught off-guard by the changing conditions, coming early in the season and after days of relatively mild weather.The cold front dropped several inches of snow in Gorman, while Big Bear saw almost a foot of fresh powder."We thought we'd miss the weather," said Joshua Rutherford of Austin, Texas. "As we were coming up it was like the rain looks a little funny, it's starting to change. And then we start seeing everybody slow down and people looking outside. They were like 'snow!'"At Big Bear and other mountain communities, visitors were delighted by the early snowfall. Lots of people headed up to the mountains to go sledding and look for other ways to enjoy the fresh powder."We came up here on Friday and just hit the jackpot with this weather," said Kajsa James of Dana Point. "It's just a winter wonderland here. It's beautiful."