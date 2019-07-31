Southern California's most wanted: FBI focusing on tracking down dozen dangerous fugitives

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- You could call them the dirty dozen: Twelve dangerous fugitives that are some of the most wanted in Southern California.
"They are a danger. No matter where they are, they're a continued threat and danger to the community," says FBI Special Agent Scott Garriola.
He has tracked the most violent criminals in the Los Angeles region for more than three decades. He says many escape to Mexico hoping to blend in.
He wants to get people off the streets who have been wanted for years.
"Maybe get some locations, some new information. This is our version of cold cases," says Garriola.
Manuel Virgen-Galvez allegedly shot and killed teenager Ramiro Guardado back in 2005. It happened in front of the boy's home.
"The victim in this case was a 15-year-old boy who is painting a bicycle, and whether it was intended or not is not important. The fact is this 15-year-old lost his life," says Garriola.
One of the older cases is Saul Aguilar, wanted in connection with the murder of his ex-girlfriend. It happened just before Christmas 1997.
Garriola says he can't forget that crime scene.
"I have the image of the victim by the Christmas tree in the living room... it's ingrained in me. I know somebody out there is going to see this photo and know where he is."
He says finding fugitives in other countries is difficult but there is a good working relationship with Mexican authorities who want these criminals out of their country.
"We are fortunate to have a fantastic working relationship with the Mexican government. Mexican police at all different levels, at the local level, state police, federal level. It's really fortunate. The problem is finding the information in a country as big as Mexico and trying to track them down," says Garriola.
That's why he's asking the public for help. Those are just a few of the fugitives. All of them are on the FBI's website. Remember there are rewards for information that leads to arrests and you can remain anonymous.
