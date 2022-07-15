social security

Social Security checks could grow by about $175 a month as cost of living continues to spike

Social Security recipients could see a 10.5% increase in their payments next year, driven by the steep rise in inflation, according to a new estimate.

That would add about $175 to the average monthly retiree benefit, which is currently $1,668, according to The Senior Citizens League, an advocacy group that released the projection Wednesday. But it still may not be enough to cover seniors' costs if price hikes aren't tamed in coming months.

The estimate is based on the June reading for an inflation measure the Social Security Administration uses to calculate the annual cost of living adjustment, or COLA. It rose by 9.8% over the past 12 months, compared with the 9.1% annual jump for the broader and better known Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers.

Just how much more retirees, Americans with disabilities and other recipients will actually receive won't be determined until the fall. The official adjustment, which the agency releases in October, is based on average inflation during the third quarter as measured by the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, known as CPI-W.

