SOCIETY

Poker player turns $5 bet into $1 million at Borgata in Atlantic City

EMBED </>More Videos

Poker player turns $5 bet into $1 million at Borgata. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on December 24, 2018.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. --
A man playing poker at an Atlantic City casino won $1 million on a $5 bet.

The man, identified only as Harold M. from Lakewood, made the three-card poker "6 Card Bonus" bet Saturday afternoon at the Borgata Hotel Casino.

He then hit a royal straight flush of diamonds, a hand that overcame 20-million-to-1 odds.

The man was dealt the 10, queen and ace of diamonds.

The dealer's hand was the nine, jack and king of diamonds.

Casino officials say it's the first time this bet has been hit at the Borgata.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societynew jersey newscasinoborgatapokergamblingNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
IE church to still hold Christmas Eve services after fire breaks out
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
NORAD Santa tracker live: Follow him around the world
Torrance parents bring home newborns in holiday stockings
More Society
Top Stories
Kevin Spacey faces charge in sexual assault of teen, breaks silence
'Hello Maggie' a touching tale of boy's friendship with bird
Ground turkey recalled amid salmonella concerns
Brown orders new DNA tests in Kevin Cooper case
Suspect arrested in defacing of Trump's Hollywood star
IE church to still hold Christmas Eve services after fire breaks out
Last-minute shopping? These retailers are open Christmas Eve
Locals line up early at Magaly's Tamales in San Fernando
Show More
13-year-old girl among 5 charged in possible gang-related murder
Top 7 animal stories from 2018
At least 1 killed in Covina wrong-way crash
Couple's van, with service puppy inside, stolen from Oxnard hospital
Mother arrested after newborn found abandoned in Whittier
More News