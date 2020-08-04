Society

1 dead, 3 injured after shooting near massive mansion party in Beverly Crest where many seen without masks

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was killed and three were injured after a shooting near a massive house party at a multi-million-dollar home in Los Angeles, where there was little social distancing and even fewer masks.

Just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, crews responded to a reported shooting near Mulholland Drive in the Beverly Crest neighborhood, where three victims were found, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

One victim was in grave condition and later died. Two victims were reported to be in critical but stable condition. All three were transported to a hospital, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
EMBED More News Videos

Hundreds gathered for a massive party at a Mulholland mansion on Monday with little social distancing and even fewer masks.


A fourth person suffered a wrist injury while fleeing the scene, fire officials said.

A man who attended the party told ABC7 that he was there to shoot a music video. He said everything appeared to be fine until all of a sudden, partygoers heard gunshots.

The Los Angeles Police Department showed up at the mansion gates earlier on Monday evening, but the huge party just kept on going.

Airbnb house party with more than 700 people broken up in NJ

EMBED More News Videos

Colonel Patrick J. Callahan talks about the large gathering at an Airbnb residence on Sunday in Jackson, New Jersey.



AIR7 HD spotted several hundred people and several dozen cars in the long driveway. There was a food truck in the driveway and a DJ by the swimming pool.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic first began, health officials have been warning that mass gatherings like this are super spreaders of coronavirus.

The LAPD told ABC7 there was nothing they could do earlier because the partygoers weren't breaking any laws, and they're not enforcing health code violations.

No additional information was immediately available.

'Saturate OC' event takes place despite shutdown order
EMBED More News Videos

A group is planning another event next week after hundreds of people gathered in Huntington Beach for a religious revival.



Gov. Newsom explains what needs to happen before CA resumes reopening amid COVID-19 pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Gavin Newsom shared "early good signs" that things may be getting better in California amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angelesbeverly crestlos angeles countyface maskfatal shootinglapdcoronavirusmansionshootingpartycovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire shuts down Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood
LAUSD reaches reopening deal with teachers union
Deputies find thousands of cockfighting birds in Chatsworth
Apple Fire: Firefighters continue battling 26,850-acre blaze
Teen wrestler's mom pleads for more plasma donations after 1 helps save his life
CA residents lag in responding to 2020 Census
Former El Monte sweatshop slave recalls ordeal
Show More
IE family of 2 young Marines mourning after deadly training accident
Santa Clarita fire quickly spreads to 130 acres
LA clinic serving communities at high COVID-19 risk wins $100K grant
Could LA Rep. Karen Bass be Biden's VP pick?
Newsom explains what needs to happen before CA resumes reopening
More TOP STORIES News