1 dead, 3 injured after shooting near massive mansion party in Beverly Crest where many seen without masks

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was killed and three were injured after a shooting near a massive house party at a multi-million-dollar home in Los Angeles, where there was little social distancing and even fewer masks.Just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, crews responded to a reported shooting near Mulholland Drive in the Beverly Crest neighborhood, where three victims were found, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.One victim was in grave condition and later died. Two victims were reported to be in critical but stable condition. All three were transported to a hospital, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.A fourth person suffered a wrist injury while fleeing the scene, fire officials said.A man who attended the party told ABC7 that he was there to shoot a music video. He said everything appeared to be fine until all of a sudden, partygoers heard gunshots.The Los Angeles Police Department showed up at the mansion gates earlier on Monday evening, but the huge party just kept on going.AIR7 HD spotted several hundred people and several dozen cars in the long driveway. There was a food truck in the driveway and a DJ by the swimming pool.Since the COVID-19 pandemic first began, health officials have been warning that mass gatherings like this are super spreaders of coronavirus.The LAPD told ABC7 there was nothing they could do earlier because the partygoers weren't breaking any laws, and they're not enforcing health code violations.No additional information was immediately available.