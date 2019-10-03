Eyewitness This: 10 of the country's 'most miserable' cities are located in California

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- There's no "California Love" when it comes to a new list of the "most miserable" cities in the country.Business Insider compiled the list of 50 cities based on census data from 1,000 cities.No. 1 in misery, they claim, is Gary, Indiana - the hometown of the Jackson 5.California has the most cities on the list, including Huntington Park. Other Southern California spots in the top 50 include Bell Gardens, Palmdale, Compton and San Bernardino. The rankings are based on factors such as economic opportunity, crime and addiction rates.