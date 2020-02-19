Society

2-year-old old hugs pizza delivery man; Boy's mom later finds out stranger's daughter recently died

WEST WARWICK, R.I. -- A doorbell camera captured a 2-year-old hugging a pizza delivery man -- and later, the boy's mom found out his simple act of kindness was a "blessing" for the stranger, whose daughter recently passed away.

Lindsey Sheely said she ordered a pizza to her Rhode Island home Saturday night. After the delivery driver, Ryan Catterson, said his goodbyes, her young son Cohen chased after him and gave him a hug.

"Enjoy your pizza!" Catterson is heard saying in the video, and the 2-year-old blows kisses as Catterson walks back to his car.

Sheely shared the sweet moment on Facebook to give others a laugh and "warm your hearts."

Somehow, the video made its way to Catterson, and that's how Sheely found out his 16-year-old daughter died suddenly last week. She called little Cohen's hug a "blessing from God."

"I believe in divine appointments and know that Ryan was the one to deliver our pizza for a reason," she posted to Facebook.

Catterson told WLNE-TV the road ahead will be tough, as he'll never be able to hug his daughter again.

"After losing my daughter this past week, it touched me because it was like she was there," he said. "It really just meant a lot to me."

Sheely's post also included a link to a GoFundMe page created to cover the 16-year-old's funeral expenses.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyrhode islandtoddleru.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pop Smoke killed in gang-related shooting inside Hollywood Hills home, sources say
LA bans use of exotic, wild animals for entertainment
4 hospitalized after school bus hits power pole in Elysian Park
SurveyUSA poll: Bloomberg, Bernie Sanders most likely to defeat Trump
2 juveniles arrested for starting deadly fire that killed Porterville firefighter
Video: Long Beach police use baton to subdue suspect
LA agency wants homeless crisis to be treated like natural disaster
Show More
Suspect in Amie Harwick murder released from jail on bond
Hollywood Movie Posters: One of the oldest movie memorabilia shops in the world
Viral dispute in midair leads to debate over airline etiquette
Fatal crash shuts down WB 10 lanes for hours in Baldwin Park
Gov. Newsom seeks more help for homeless in State of the State
More TOP STORIES News