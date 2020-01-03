3,500 more troops from Fort Bragg's 82nd Airborne Division to deploy to Middle East

The decision is in anticipation of a possible retaliatory attack by Iran or its proxies for a U.S. airstrike near Baghdad's airport that killed a top Iranian general who had been the architect of its interventions across the Middle East.
The killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, marked a major escalation in the standoff between Washington and Iran, which has careened from one crisis to another since President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal and imposed crippling sanctions.
The official indicated the troops would likely join the 750 soldiers from the 82nd who already arrived in Kuwait.
The U.S. also deployed about 100 Marines to the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on New Year's Eve.
