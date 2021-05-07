4-year-old NYC boy secretly buys $2,600 worth of SpongeBob popsicles on Amazon

BROOKLYN, New York City -- A 4-year-old boy from Brooklyn purchased more than $2,600 worth of SpongeBob popsicles from Amazon without his mother's knowledge.
Noah Bryant ordered 51 cases with a total of 918 popsicles for a whopping $2,618.85, to be exact, all shipped to his aunt's house.
Amazon would not take back the popsicles, meaning mother of three Jennifer Bryant, a social work student at NYU, is stuck with the bill.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family, with more than $11,000 raised so far.
Amazon says they are in contact with Bryant family and will donate proceeds to a local charity.
Noah is on the autism spectrum, and the family says the additional funds will go towards his education.
In an update posted to GoFundMe, Bryant wrote, "As a parent to a child living with ASD (autism spectrum disorder), all additional donations will go towards Noah's education and additional supports. We cannot thank you enough. Truly."
