Coronavirus California

Reopening California: 46 more DMV field offices to reopen on Thursday

The DMV has announced it is reopening 46 more field offices to the public on Thursday.
The California Department of Motor Vehicles is reopening 46 more field offices on Thursday to assist customers with appointments and with limited transactions that require an in-person visit to a field office during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DMV is encouraging customers to use online services, its expanded virtual services and other service channels to complete transactions, including driver license and vehicle registration renewals.

RELATED: Everything we know about CA businesses opening Friday and what comes next

Earlier this month the DMV initially reopened 25 field offices that include five in the Bay Area.

The DMV says it's honoring existing appointments at the field offices that are reopening. Those offices will also serve customers with transactions that absolutely require an in-person visit to a field office.

The DMV will offer same-day appointments to customers in need of the following critical services:

  • Paying registration for a vehicle impounded because of registration-related issues

  • Reinstating a suspended or revoked driver license

  • Applying for a reduced-fee or no-fee identification card

  • Applying for a disabled person parking placard (this can also be done by mail using the REG 195 form)

  • Adding an ambulance certificate or firefighter endorsement to a driver license

  • Verifying a transit training document to drive a transit bus.

  • Processing DMV Express customers for REAL ID transactions, if time and space allow.


The following 46 field offices will open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the exception of opening at 9 a.m. Wednesday:

  • Bell Gardens

  • Bellflower

  • Chula Vista

  • Clovis

  • Colusa

  • Corte Madera

  • Daly City

  • El Cajon


  • Eureka

  • Fairfield

  • Fremont

  • Fresno North

  • Garberville

  • Hawthorne

  • Laguna Hills

  • Merced

  • Newhall

  • Oakland Coliseum

  • Pasadena

  • Pittsburg

  • Pleasanton

  • Pomona

  • Poway

  • Rancho Cucamonga

  • Riverside East

  • Roseville

  • Sacramento


  • San Bernardino

  • San Diego Clairemont

  • San Luis Obispo

  • San Mateo

  • San Ysidro

  • Santa Clara

  • South Lake Tahoe

  • South Sacramento

  • Temecula

  • Thousand Oaks

  • Torrance

  • Tracy

  • Turlock

  • Van Nuys

  • Ventura

  • Victorville

  • Visalia

  • West Covina

  • Westminster
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniadmvcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccaliforniacovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
DMV to reopen select field offices across Calif. on Friday
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Gov. Newsom: California gym reopening guidelines coming soon
Job hunting? Here's a list of companies hiring in SoCal
COVID-19 update: LA County confirms 933 new cases, 53 new deaths
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local officials
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom: California gym reopening guidelines coming soon
Historic SpaceX launch postponed because of stormy weather
LA County to petition state to advance business reopenings
Face masks included under plan to reopen LA County schools
Disney World proposes reopening dates
Runyon Canyon reopens for hikers under new safety measures
Top-of-the-class graduates get special surprise
Show More
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local officials
Digital divide: California state superintendent seeks $500 million
Las Vegas casinos set to reopen June 4
COVID-19 update: LA County confirms 933 new cases, 53 new deaths
Redondo Beach photo agency sues Justin Bieber
More TOP STORIES News